Riyad al-Maliki Says Israel Wants Gaza to Be Uninhabitable

Jakarta, MINA – The former Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki stated that Israel intends to destroy Gaza to the point where it is no longer habitable for humans.

“Israel and Netanyahu want Gaza to be completely destroyed so that it cannot be inhabited by people anymore,” he said at a seminar entitled “Palestine’s Never-Ending Struggle for Statehood, Human Rights, and Justice” in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 20.

Riyad al-Maliki, who is also the Special Adviser to the President for International Relations, outlined at least four objectives of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: First, to completely destroy Hamas; second, to gain control over Gaza; third, to retrieve Israeli hostages; and fourth, to achieve absolute victory.

However, al-Maliki added that absolute victory cannot be achieved, even with advanced weaponry or through genocide.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to escalate in the West Bank, with increasing frequency of clashes between Palestinians and occupying forces almost every day.

The seminar was organized by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), with the session moderated by Prof. Dewi Fortuna Anwar, a scholar and researcher from the University of Indonesia (UI). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)