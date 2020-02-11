Fadli Zon Appointed As Vice President of the World Parliament League for Palestine

The Central Committee elects two Vice Presidents, namely Fadli Zon and Chair of the Indonesian Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP). (Photo: dock / man)

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Chair of the Indonesian Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), Fadli Zon and Mr. Nuredin Nabaty from the Turkish Parliament were appointed as Vice President of the World Parliament League for Al-Quds (Palestine).

Both were appointed by the President of the World Parliament League for Al-Quds Shaykh Hamid Abdullah Al-Ahmar (Yemen Parliament) and the Central Committee to help coordinate the movement for solidarity and struggle of the world parliament for Al-Quds.

Fadli said that his appointment as Vice President the World Parliament League for Al-Quds was a heavy mandate.

This is also an honor because Indonesia is trusted by the parliament of 40 participating countries to help coordinate the activities of the world parliament related to Palestinian issue.

“Indonesia will stand with common sense and humanity, struggling to defend Palestine and mankind from colonialism and oppression. Parliament has an extensive network to their respective countries to ensure commitment and alignment for Palestinian independence, “Fadli Zon said at the 3rd World Parliament League Conference for Al-Quds (Palestine), held in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, 8-9 February 2020 .

The politician of Gerindra Party faction also emphasized that the struggle for Palestinian independence was in line with the mandate of the constitution, and in line with Indonesia’s foreign policy lines. Where Indonesia always stands with Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

