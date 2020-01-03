Extreme Weather to Hit Some Regions In Indonesia Until Mid-February

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Head of the Climatology and Geophysics Meteorology Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati said extreme weather would hit several regions in Indonesia until mid-February 2020.

“Wet air flow from Eastern Africa is expected to reach Indonesian territory and could result in the potential for extreme rain on January 10-15,” Dwikorita said during the Greater Jakarta Floodwaters Coordination Meeting at Graha BNPB in Jakarta on Thursday.

She said the movement of wet air flow would also continue in late January to mid-February 2020.

As for a number of regions in Indonesia which are predicted to be affected by rain with high intensity to the extreme include central Sumatra, Java, southern Kalimantan, southern Sulawesi to southeast.

BMKG also reminded that the forecast of potential for heavy rain in the Greater Jakarta would continue to the next seven days.

“The potential for heavy rains from January 2-7 in Jabodetabek,” she said. Therefore, she appealed to the public to be wary of the potential for floodwaters and landslides.

“The public is asked to prepare everything in anticipation of possible disasters that could potentially occur,” she said. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)