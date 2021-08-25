European Union to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

Brussels, MINA – European Union will increase humanitarian Aid to support for Afghans in and around their country, from 50 million euros to more than 200 million euros.

“The humanitarian Aid will come of the contribution member states to help the Afghan people,” said the Head of the EU Executive Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her Twitter account. As quoted from Al Arabiya, on Wednesday, August 25

He will announce the additional support at the G7 summit in the coming days.

The aid is intended for the fulfillment of human rights and women.

The Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul on August 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country.

The power struggle has sparked a wave of massive exodus of citizens out from Afghanistan. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)