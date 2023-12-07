EU Foreign Policy Chief Backs Guterres’s Emergency Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Brussels, MINA – The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged EU members of the UN’s Security Council and other countries to support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The Security Council “must act immediately to prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza”, Borrell wrote on social media as quoted by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Guterres invoked the rarely-used UN Charter’s Article 99 to push the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In a follow-up post, Borrell also called on Israel to allow UN agencies and the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, “to provide urgent support to civilians in Gaza”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)