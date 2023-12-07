Select Language

Latest
3 hours agoEU Foreign Policy Chief Backs Guterres’s Emergency Call for Gaza Ceasefire
3 hours ago1,478 Rohingya Refugees Stranded in Indonesia
4 hours agoIsraeli Occupation Admit 10 of Its Officers and Soldiers Killed in Gaza within 24 hour
4 hours agoBelgium to Ban Israeli Extremists who Commit Violence in West Bank
7 hours agoPRCS: Ambulance Center in Northern Gaza Has Stopped Working
Europe

EU Foreign Policy Chief Backs Guterres’s Emergency Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Brussels, MINA – The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged EU members of the UN’s Security Council and other countries to support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The Security Council “must act immediately to prevent a full collapse of the humanitarian situation in Gaza”, Borrell wrote on social media as quoted by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Guterres invoked the rarely-used UN Charter’s Article 99 to push the Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In a follow-up post, Borrell also called on Israel to allow UN agencies and the UN’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, “to provide urgent support to civilians in Gaza”. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Violent Confrontations Between Israeli Forces and Settlers and Palestinians in West Bank

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news