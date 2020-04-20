Erdogan-Trump Agrees to Cooperate in Combating Covid-19

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the United States President Donald Trump agreed to work together to deal with the global corona virus or Covid-19 pandemic and overcome its effects.

Erdogan and Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional developments via telephone conversation on Sunday, April 19.

“The two agreed to continue close cooperation to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on public health and the economy of the two countries in the spirit of NATO ally solidarity,” said the Turkish Directorate of Communication was quoted as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Health announced, until Sunday, the death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey reached 2,017 out of 86,306 cases.

While the US reported 2,009 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing a total of more than 39,000 people died from 737,319 cases.

The corona virus, officially known as Covid-19, was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December, and has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic claimed more than 163,300 lives and infected 2.37 million. Based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 611,100 patients have been declared recovered. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)