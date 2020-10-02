Donald Trump Infected by Covid-19

Washington, MINA – The United States President Donald Trump is reportedly infected by coronavirus or Covid-19. He stated it through his official Twitter account.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! ”Trump tweeted on Friday.

Previously, Trump and first lady Melania were rumored to be undergoing quarantine after a close aide and adviser, Hope Hick, tested positive for Covid-19.

“The First Lady and I are awaiting our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process, ”Trump tweeted before the results were out.

As quoted by CNN, the White House administration official, who asked not to be named, revealed that Hope began to feel mild symptoms on his flight home after attending a campaign in Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

Hope has been quarantined since then. Then, the woman tested positive for the Coronavirus on Thursday morning.

Hope has been quite intense with Trump over the past week. As well as being with Trump to Minnesota, he also accompanied the presidential candidate debate on Tuesday night.

The US is the country with the most corona cases in the world up to 7.3 million. More than 200 thousand people died. (T / RE1)

