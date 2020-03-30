COVID-19 Cases in US Rise to 39 Thousand, Kill 2,400 People

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) confirmed coronavirus or (COVID-19) cases have been more than 139,000 and 2,400 people died with New York State hardest hit with more than 1,000 dead.

President Donald Trump announced late on Sunday, extending federal guidelines on social distance to April 30, after a prominent health official warned that more than 100,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the country.

“Modeling estimates that the peak death rate is likely to be reached in two weeks,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period it is very important that everyone strongly follows the guidelines … We will extend our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”

The first 15 days will end on Monday, thus quoted from Al Jazeera.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached more than 718,000, around 149,000 people have recovered and more than 33,000 died.

While in China, the source of the virus originated, health authorities in Beijing reported 31 new cases on Sunday afternoon. This figure marks a decrease from 45 cases reported the day before.

In mainland China, the total number of cases to date has risen to 81,470, while the number of cumulative deaths has risen to 3,304. (T/RE1)

