US Cut Funds for WHO

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Donald Trump said would cut funding for the World Health Organization (WHO).

It was done because Trump considered not satisfied with the performance of the organization, especially related to handling coronavirus or Covid-19.

In a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said, WHO “played a role in mismanagement and covering up the coronavirus outbreak.” Thus quoted from Voice of America, Wednesday.

In fact, the UN agency has not carried out what it calls “the main task” to investigate initial reports about the virus originating from Wuhan, China since December last year.

So far, there has been no response from WHO.

As the largest funder of the UN agency which provided 400 million US dollars last year, the US will discuss steps to be taken for all money coming into WHO.

Trump has long doubted China’s transparency regarding the handling of the coronavirus outbreak. He also doubted the accuracy of Chinese statistical data on the number of cases and deaths from the virus.

Even so, Trump also faced many criticisms both from within and outside the country because they considered underestimating the coronavirus at the beginning of the spread.

Trump once considered coronavirus as a common cold and the US citizens would not be affected by the SARS-like virus.

However, Trump admitted that they were now facing a national emergency situation after the US became the country with the most cases and deaths due to coronavirus.

Until now, coronavirus has infected 611,668 people in the US and caused 25,971 deaths, while 38,675 recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)