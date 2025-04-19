SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Erdogan Questions Absence of Sanctions on Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Ankara MINA – Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questions absence of sanctions on Israel. He accused Western countries of having double standards, saying that “in the slightest incident, they are quick to impose sanctions”.

“But I ask, where are they against Israel?” he added. Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

He has accused Israel of committing indiscriminate massacres against Palestinians in its war on Gaza.

“In a state of utter madness, the Israeli government is massacring Palestinians without any distinctions,” Erdogan said.

For months, the “global media and human rights advocates have stood by in silence while journalists and children have been killed,” he added.

“More than 7 percent of the population has either been killed or maimed. A total of 212 journalists, who were working to report the truth from the ground, have been executed,” he added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

