Muslim News: Erdogan, Global Muslim Leader 2020

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been named a Global Muslim Figure 2020 by Nigerian newspaper, Muslim News Nigeria.

According to Anadolu Agency on Saturday, the award is the third in a row (2018, 2019, 2020).

The award is given to outstanding Muslims in various fields, including government.

In his statement, Rasheed Abubakar, publisher of Muslim News Nigeria said that even though 2020 was a very tough year for the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Erdogan remained committed to a fair vision and mission.

“His achievements even exceeded the achievements of the previous year,” said Abubakar.

The statement noted that the presence of the Turkish President as a visionary and pragmatic leader has been a blessing not only for Turkey but also for the global Muslim community, which has “fallen prey to the wars of predatory nations”.

“By consolidating Turkey’s capabilities and economy, President Erdogan has succeeded in showing the world Islamic standards in dealing with issues of human rights, politics, justice and economic equality.

Erdogan’s achievements include reopening the Hagia Sophia Mosque, liberating the Upper Karabakh region, providing aid packages to countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, sending humanitarian aid to marginalized Muslim communities, steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, and increasing the struggle against Islamophobia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)