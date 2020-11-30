Erdogan: Al-Quds is in Hearts of 1.8 Billion Muslims Worldwide

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a message at the International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People on Sunday.

He said Turkey would not stop its support until a sovereign Palestinian State with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital. It was quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

“Turkey is doing all it can to elevate the Palestinian cause on all platforms to end” occupation, oppression and genocide policies “, Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the new Parliament League for Al-Quds building in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The Parliamentary League for Al-Quds has become the voice of the fair struggle of our Palestinian brothers and sisters globally through efforts, meetings and conferences,” he continued.

Erdogan emphasized that Al-Quds is not only a problem that is close to the hearts of Muslims in Palestine, but also 1.8 billion Muslims around the world.

“Based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, we will continue the struggle with determination until an independent, contiguous and sovereign Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital is established under the 1967 borders,” Erdogan added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop who spoke at the event said the Palestinian cause is not only important for Palestinians, Arabs or the Islamic world but also for anyone with a conscience, regardless of race, religion or political views.

The Parliamentary League for Al-Quds is an international independent group founded in 2015 with the aim of activating the role of parliamentarians in supporting Palestinian human rights in accordance with international law.

The body works closely with parliamentarians from various world parliaments for consultation, coordination and cooperation on the Palestinian issue.

The Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under illegal Israeli occupation since 1967.

“To pursue the Palestinian cause, in essence, means to question the post-WWII world order. We are in a period where Muslims, and all other oppressed countries will grow stronger and fight for their rights, ”said Sentop.

The Parliamentary League for Al-Quds consisting of more than 1,500 active or former members of parliament from 73 countries is a platform that strives to defend and promote the Palestinian cause. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)