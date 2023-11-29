Ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine, the “Digital Storm” Campaign Launched

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Independent Civil Society Network launched a ‘Digital Storm’ on social media ahead of the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People which falls on Wednesday, November 29.

As quoted by the Middle East Monitor, the campaign was launched in connection with the ongoing war crimes in Gaza, as a result of the bloody aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people. The aggression has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused severe damage to more than 60 percent of buildings, according to official estimates.

The campaign includes various radio programs, infographics and messages in several languages.

Israel launched a genocidal bombing campaign against Gaza on October 7, forcing more than 1.9 million Palestinians to flee and injuring more than 30,000 people.

A four-day temporary ceasefire has been extended for two days with the release of 50 Israeli prisoners of war from Gaza and 150 Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

