SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Expert Calls European Refusal to Enforce ICC Warrant for Netanyahu ‘Racism’

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri (photo: Screenshoot)
Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri (photo: Screenshoot)

Geneva, MINA – UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri on Wednesday said some European states view the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a tool against Africa, making their refusal to enforce the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “not just hypocrisy” but a continuation of “their racism”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Geneva, Fakhri referenced ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who revealed that European political leaders were surprised by the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, believing the ICC was intended to prosecute African leaders.

Fakhri emphasized that this stance reflects racism rather than just double standards.

“When European countries consistently refuse to honor these arrest warrants, it’s not only hypocrisy but also a continuation of their racism,” he said.

Also Read: Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November against Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

However, several European nations, including France, Germany, and Italy, have taken a non-committal stance on the court’s authority.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Protection of Human Rights Ben Saul warned that selective enforcement of international law is dangerous, as it signals that compliance is optional.

He noted that this inconsistency erodes legal red lines, potentially leading to a breakdown of the international legal system.

Also Read: Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Referring to the recent actions of former US President Donald Trump’s administration, Saul pointed out how a strong legal and political system can disintegrate quickly when such principles are undermined.

Meg Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, highlighted the importance of the European Union activating its blocking statute to counter any sanctions against the ICC.

She urged European nations to take a clear and active stance in upholding international law, calling for an end to double standards and systemic racism. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 13 US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Release of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

TagArrest warrant Ben Saul Benjamin Netanyahu Crimes Against Humanity Double Standards EU Blocking Statute European countries Gaza Human Rights Hypocrisy ICC International Criminal Court international law Legal System Meg Satterthwaite Michael Fakhri Political Commitment Racism UN Special Rapporteur United Nations war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • 28 minutes ago
America

Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 4 hours ago
Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri (photo: Screenshoot)
Europe

UN Expert Calls European Refusal to Enforce ICC Warrant for Netanyahu ‘Racism’

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

  • 15 hours ago
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

Federal Court Blocks Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 20 hours ago
Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • 20 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us