UN Expert Calls European Refusal to Enforce ICC Warrant for Netanyahu ‘Racism’

Geneva, MINA – UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri on Wednesday said some European states view the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a tool against Africa, making their refusal to enforce the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “not just hypocrisy” but a continuation of “their racism”, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Geneva, Fakhri referenced ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who revealed that European political leaders were surprised by the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, believing the ICC was intended to prosecute African leaders.

Fakhri emphasized that this stance reflects racism rather than just double standards.

“When European countries consistently refuse to honor these arrest warrants, it’s not only hypocrisy but also a continuation of their racism,” he said.

Also Read: Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November against Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

However, several European nations, including France, Germany, and Italy, have taken a non-committal stance on the court’s authority.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Protection of Human Rights Ben Saul warned that selective enforcement of international law is dangerous, as it signals that compliance is optional.

He noted that this inconsistency erodes legal red lines, potentially leading to a breakdown of the international legal system.

Also Read: Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Referring to the recent actions of former US President Donald Trump’s administration, Saul pointed out how a strong legal and political system can disintegrate quickly when such principles are undermined.

Meg Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, highlighted the importance of the European Union activating its blocking statute to counter any sanctions against the ICC.

She urged European nations to take a clear and active stance in upholding international law, calling for an end to double standards and systemic racism. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 13 US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Release of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil