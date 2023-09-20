Erdogan, Netanyahu Meet in New York to Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict

New York, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in New York, United States and discussed various issues, including Palestinian-Israeli relations and conflict.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, the meeting took place at the Turkiye Building on the slidenes of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

“During the meeting, international and regional issues, political and economic relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were discussed,” said the Turkiye Presidential Communications Directorate in X, which was previously known as Twitter.

“Turkey can collaborate with Israel in the fields of energy, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and cyber security and they should strive together to create a common world,” the statement added.

Later President Erdogan also told X that he hoped their talks would be “beneficial for our country and the region”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)