Erdogan: Muslims Must Build Unity and Solidarity Against Islamophobia

Chicago, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Muslims will only achieve ultimate peace and harmony if they are able to build unity and solidarity among themselves in the face of rising Islamophobia.

Erdogan made the remarks in a video message broadcast on Tuesday for the Muslim American Society of America (MAS) and Islamic Circles of North America (ICNA) Convention in Chicago, one of the largest Islamic conventions held annually in North America.

As quoted from Daily Sabah, Erdogan highlighted the importance of unity and positivity for Muslims.

“We need to strengthen our solidarity in the face of anti-Muslim hatred, xenophobia and cultural racism, which have increased during the pandemic,” Erdogan said.

He added that Muslims need to unite and put aside cultural and ethnic differences.

“All Muslims are brothers and sisters, regardless of origin, color, nation, culture, sect,” Erdogan said.

Islam, Erdoan said, has no room for exclusion, incitement or terror.

He went on to say that instead of withdrawing, Muslims should strive to be confident, and play a proper role by being embracing in the society in which they live.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also said Turkey attaches importance to healthy and strong relations with the Muslim community in the United States.

“As individual Muslims and Muslim communities in the 21st century, we must rebuild the meaning of wisdom. Because there is so much judgment in our life, but so little wisdom,” he said.

According to research, two decades after 9/11, Muslims across the US are still battling intolerance, racism and hate.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (AP-NORC) conducted ahead of the 9/11 anniversary found that 53% of Americans have an unfavorable view of Islam, compared with 42% who have a favorable view.

Distrust and suspicion of Muslims did not begin with 9/11, but the attacks dramatically increased the hostility.

Turkish officials have criticized their Western counterparts for remaining indifferent to anti-Muslim sentiment and fueling such ideologies.

President Erdoan said earlier this year Western countries were adamant not to take action against growing anti-Islam sentiment.

He also called on Turkish institutions to take action on issues related to Muslims, and Turkey in those countries. Several European countries, notably France, have taken a hostile attitude towards Muslims in recent years. (T/RE1)

