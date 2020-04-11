Eid Prayers to Abolished if Still on Covid-19 Pandemic: MUI

Jakarta, MINA – Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas said Eid Al-Fitr prayer would be abolished if the pandemic situation of Coronavirus Deseases 19 (COVID-19) in Indonesia remained uncontrolled.

“This omission is due to Eid prayer is a crowd or mass gathering in one place. From the existing MUI fatwa, it can be concluded that if the situation is not controlled, Eid prayers will be abolished, “Anwar said in a written statement, in Jakarta on Friday, April 10.

Anwar who is also a teaching staff at the State Islamic University (UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta said if later the situation has improved, in the sense that COVID-19 is no longer threatening, then Eid prayers can be done while still following the health protocol.

Later, he said, MUI will consult with experts, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), and the Ministry of Health.

“We can and cannot pray in congregation in consultation not with the Ministry of Religion but by asking for the views of experts, BNPB and the Ministry of Health,” Anwar said.

He was referring to MUI Fatwa No. 14 of 2020 regarding Organizing Worship in the Situation of the Covid-19 Outbreak, which was signed by MUI Fatwa Commission Chairman Hasanuddin AF and MUI Fatwa Commission Secretary Asrorun Niam Sholeh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)