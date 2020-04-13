Egypt Opens Rafah Border Until Thursday

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian government reopened Rafah border, from Monday, April 13 to Thursday, April 16.

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Daib al-Louh, thanked Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Egyptian authorities for facilitating the movement of passengers to Gaza and for supporting Palestinian cause at all political and diplomatic levels. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency.

The Border crossings had been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Palestine and throughout the world.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been stranded in Egypt and elsewhere as a result of the closure of borders and international airports in Egypt and other countries since then.

Residents who will enter the Gaza Strip will go through Covid-19 preventive health procedures. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)