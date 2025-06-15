“Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt

Cairo, MINA – Humanitarian activists have circulated video clips on social media showing a British activist in tears, pleading with Egyptian soldiers to open the Rafah border crossing to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

The visibly emotional activist was seen shedding tears as he implored security officials to open the crossing, citing the widespread starvation and deteriorating humanitarian conditions within the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported on Saturday.

According to the clip, the activist addressed the Egyptian soldiers, stating, “I believe that the sons of the Arab nation have pure hearts and you are good people.”

The British activist spoke to the security officers in a poignant tone, saying, “For the sake of your Islam, for the sake of love and humanity, stand with your people.” He also attempted to appeal to their emotions by reminding them of the suffering of women in Gaza, who lack food and milk to breastfeed their children.

Another activist standing beside him, speaking in Arabic, questioned, “How can children be killed and starving in Gaza, when you are so polite and brave?”

Previously, Egyptian authorities detained and deported numerous foreign nationals who intended to join the Global March to Gaza. This came just hours after the “Sumoud to Break the Gaza Blockade” convoy was halted at the gates of Sirte city, Libya, under the pretext of awaiting security approval.

Hundreds of foreign activists arrived in Egypt this week to participate in the Global March to Gaza, an initiative aimed at pressuring occupation forces to end their blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Organizers emphasized in their statements that they are a "peaceful movement that respects Egyptian law," calling on diplomatic missions to intervene to allow the march to proceed.

