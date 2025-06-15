SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Cairo, MINA – Humanitarian activists have circulated video clips on social media showing a British activist in tears, pleading with Egyptian soldiers to open the Rafah border crossing to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

The visibly emotional activist was seen shedding tears as he implored security officials to open the crossing, citing the widespread starvation and deteriorating humanitarian conditions within the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported on Saturday.

According to the clip, the activist addressed the Egyptian soldiers, stating, “I believe that the sons of the Arab nation have pure hearts and you are good people.”

The British activist spoke to the security officers in a poignant tone, saying, “For the sake of your Islam, for the sake of love and humanity, stand with your people.” He also attempted to appeal to their emotions by reminding them of the suffering of women in Gaza, who lack food and milk to breastfeed their children.

Also Read: Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

Another activist standing beside him, speaking in Arabic, questioned, “How can children be killed and starving in Gaza, when you are so polite and brave?”

Previously, Egyptian authorities detained and deported numerous foreign nationals who intended to join the Global March to Gaza. This came just hours after the “Sumoud to Break the Gaza Blockade” convoy was halted at the gates of Sirte city, Libya, under the pretext of awaiting security approval.

Hundreds of foreign activists arrived in Egypt this week to participate in the Global March to Gaza, an initiative aimed at pressuring occupation forces to end their blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Organizers emphasized in their statements that they are a “peaceful movement that respects Egyptian law,” calling on diplomatic missions to intervene to allow the march to proceed. [S]

Also Read: Indonesia–New Zealand to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at 12th JMC Meeting

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEgyptian soldiers Gaza Strip Humanitarian activists Rafah border crossing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

“Open Rafah” Says British Activist’s Tearful Plea to Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 55,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:40 WIB
International

Thousands Join Global March to Gaza, Head Towards Rafah Crossing

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 21:10 WIB
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 36 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Continue Through Eid al-Adha

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 06:47 WIB
activist aboard the humanitarian vessel Madleen to Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Activist Aboard Madleen Sends Message Declares “Rise up and Take Action for Palestine”

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 06:36 WIB
Load More
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us