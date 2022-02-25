Earthquake Hits West Pasaman Causes 7 Dead, 85 Injured

Padang, MINA – Update on the 6.2 earthquake that hit West Pasaman, West Sumatra on Friday caused 7 people died, 85 were injured and 5,000 people were displaced.

Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that an update from the BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalop) at 04.30 p.m local time revealed that a total of 7 people had died from the earthquake.

“The BNPB Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) informed that at 04.30 p.m local time the number of dead victims was identified as 3 people in West Pasaman Regency and 4 in Pasaman Regency,” said Acting Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari as stated in a written statement received by MINA.

Her added the total number of injured victims reached 85 people, 10 of whom suffered serious injuries from Pasaman Barat and Pasaman.

Until now, as many as 5,000 residents evacuated in 35 points because many buildings were damaged.

Joint officers from BPBD, TNI, Polri, Basarnas, organizational personnel as well as volunteers and residents are still focusing on search, rescue, evacuation, and services to affected residents.

BNPB stated that the temporary evacuation point was in Talamau District, Kec. Pasaman, and Kinali.

According to records, the first earthquake occurred at 08.39 a.m local time with a magnitude of 6.2 (M). Then an aftershock occurred at 11.06 a.m with a magnitude of 5.1 M.

Reporting from the BMKG Twitter account, the epicenter of the 6.2 M earthquake was on land 17 km northeast of West Pasaman. While the aftershock measuring 5.1 M was at 16 km northeast of West Pasaman, West Sumatra.

Reports said the earthquake had no potential for a tsunami. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)