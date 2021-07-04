Dozens of Settlers Carry Out Provocative Tours in Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of settlers stormed, today on Sunday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the early morning hours, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile, in Hebron, Israeli occupation forces arrested a citizen of Beit Ummar.

Security sources told that the occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, Bilal Abdel Rahman Awad, 20, after beating him.

The same sources added that the occupation forces searched several houses in the old city of Hebron, the owners of whom were known by Arafat Al-Rajabi and Nael Al-Rajabi.

In the same context, the occupation forces set up several military checkpoints at the entrances to the city of Hebron, its towns and camps, and stopped and searched citizens’ vehicles and checked their ID cards. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)