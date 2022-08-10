Select Language

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of settlers stormed, on Wednesday morning, the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in groups, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions by settlers in the morning and evening periods, in an attempt to impose a temporal and spatial division on it. (LKG/RE1)

