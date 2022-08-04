Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy protection by the occupation police, amid calls to intensify the incursions this month, claiming that the seventh coincided with what they call the “memorial of the destruction of the Temple.”

The Islamic Awqaf in Jerusalem reported that the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed intensive incursions by successive groups of Israeli settlers from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, during which they performed Talmudic rituals and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and listened to explanations about the alleged “temple.”

The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to settlers’ daily incursions on two shifts, morning and evening, with the exception of Friday and Saturday.

The frequency of these incursions increases on Jewish holidays and occasions, in an attempt by the occupation to impose a temporal division in Al-Aqsa. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)