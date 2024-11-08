Dozens of Gaza Doctors Protest against Israeli Attacks on Health System

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of doctors and health workers in the Gaza Strip participated in a protest sit-in on Thursday to denounce the ongoing Israeli violations against the health system in the enclave, which has been subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing for 13 months, Palinfo reports.

The participants in the protest, which was organized at the “Gaza European Hospital” in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, raised banners, some of which read: “Targeting ambulances and civil defense vehicles is a war crime,” “To whom it may concern, the health system in the northern Gaza Strip is at a standstill,” and “Save Gaza hospitals, where is the international community?”

Saleh Al-Hems, spokesman for the Gaza European Hospital, said, “We stand before a crime committed by the Israeli occupation that aims to disrupt the health system in the Strip by targeting hospitals and ambulances, in violation of international laws.”

“The Israeli occupation’s ongoing targeting and destroying of hospitals, and abusing the patients and medical staff, the latest of which was besieging and storming hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, is a complex crime within a systematic policy against hospitals carried out with the US support and the silence of international organizations,” he added.

Al-Hems called on the World Health Organization and international organizations to “immediately head to hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip to see the difficult health situation, in which the provision of services has been suspended due to being besieged by Israeli occupation forces’ and targeting its medical and ambulance staff.”

On Wednesday, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Hussam Abu Safiya, announced that “wounded Palestinians are losing their lives due to the lack of surgical specialties capable of saving them, after the Israeli army arrested most of the medical staff during its storming of the hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)