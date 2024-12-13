Israeli Forces Kill The Only Orthopedic Doctor in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The only orthopedic doctor in northern Gaza was killed on Thursday in a direct attack by an Israeli drone, as the toll of the ongoing genocide in Gaza has risen to 44,835 martyrs, Palinfo reported.

Israeli snipers killed the only orthopedic doctor in northern Gaza, Dr. Said Joudah, coinciding with the deliberate targeting of the medical system and its personnel in the besieged northern territory for 70 days, in a relentless attempt to bring him down.

Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza reported the death of Dr. Joudah after he was shot in the head while on his way to the hospital.

The Health Ministry announced the death of Dr. Joudah while he was on his way from Kamal Adwan Hospital to Al-Awda Hospital to treat a number of cases, following an Israeli drone attack of the “Quadcopter” type that shot him directly.

The Ministry of Health announced in a press release that Dr. Joudah had previously been injured two weeks ago, but despite this, he continued to provide services and treat patients and injured individuals in northern Gaza.

It explained that with the death of Dr. Joudah, the number of martyrs in the health sector has increased to 1,057 since the start of the Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its call to international and human rights organizations to provide protection for hospitals and health workers as they fulfill their humanitarian duties, calling on health workers around the world to show solidarity with their colleagues in Gaza.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of victims of the ongoing genocide in Gaza has now reached 44,835 martyrs and 106,356 wounded with varying degrees of injuries, since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on Thursday, it was stated that during the past 24 hours, the occupation forces carried out three new massacres against Palestinian families and displaced people in Gaza, which left dozens of citizens martyred and injured, most of whom were women and children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported in its daily statistical report that hospitals in Gaza treated 30 martyrs and 99 wounded as a result of the new massacres by the occupation. It was stated that there are still a number of victims under the rubble and in the streets that rescue and civil defense teams cannot reach. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)