Israeli Forces Deliberately Target Medical Teams to Destroy Gaza Health System

Gaza, MINA – The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said the Israeli occupation forces deliberately target medical teams in the northern Gaza Strip in an attempt to completely destroy the health system and impose lethal living conditions, killing Palestinians and depriving them of access to life-saving medical care, Palinfo reported.

“We documented the targeting of Dr. Saeed Jouda on Thursday afternoon when he was killed while traveling from Kamal Adwan Hospital to Al-Awda Hospital to treat some cases,” said Euro-Med in a statement on Thursday evening.

The statement highlighted that Dr. Jouda was martyred by a quadcopter drone strike that hit his head, meaning his killing was deliberate, given that he was the last orthopedic doctor in the northern Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israeli occupation forces killed paramedic Ali Al-Qara, in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia Project.

The Israeli occupation army has targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital more than 20 times in the past ten days, injuring a number of medical staff, patients, and their companions.

Human rights groups warn that the occupation army is working systematically in a repeated pattern to target the few remaining medical staff in northern Gaza, exacerbating the difficulties in providing health services to tens of thousands of civilians who have been under siege for 69 days.

This comes while civil defense crews and ambulances have been prevented from carrying out their duties for 51 days.

Since 7 October 2023, some 1,057 Palestinian medical staff and more than 135 scientists and academics have been killed by Israeli occupation forces, according to Euro-Med. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)