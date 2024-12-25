Israel Systematically Destroy Gaza’s Healthcare System

Gaza, MINA – Israel is systematically destroying the healthcare system in Gaza amid its genocidal war on the enclave, a Palestinian surgeon said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Dr. Fadel Naim, an orthopedic surgeon at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, said the healthcare system in the enclave is on the verge of collapse with hospitals unable to cope with the increasing number of casualties.

“Since the beginning of the (Israeli) aggression, the occupation has systematically destroyed every aspect of life in the Gaza Strip, with healthcare being one of the most affected sectors. affected,” Naim said in a video published on his X account.

“One of the most affected sectors is the health care system, which is deliberately targeted at all levels, from infrastructure, systems, equipment to medical personnel.”

He said that a deadly Israeli attack targeted the Baptist Hospital in October 2023, killing more than 500 people and causing partial damage to the hospital.

“The occupation systematically targets all hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, including major hospitals such as Al-Shifa, Nasser, Al-Quds, Kamal Adwan, Al-Rantisi, Al-Awda, and smaller health care centers,” he continued. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)