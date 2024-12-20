Israeli Army Destroy 75% of Gaza Health Infrastructure

Gaza, MINA – Director of the Field Hospital at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Marwan Al-Hams, said the health sector is subject to deliberate Israeli targeting, which ends with preventing the entry of medicines as well as besieging and bombing hospitals and arresting medical staff, Palinfo reported.

Al-Hams told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) intend to destroy what is left of the health infrastructure in Gaza, after destroying 75% of it, referring to the ongoing aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and the killing and arrest of doctors and their families.

He explained that patients are suffering greatly from the lack of medicines, food and blankets, and the depletion of medical supplies, which mostly affects those suffering from chronic diseases, which cause serious complications, until some of them lose their lives.

Al-Hams pointed to the increasing number of patients suffering from dehydration and malnutrition until some of them die of starvation.

He stated that the worsening situation has reached the level of a severe shortage of medical laboratory supplies, noting that the IOF prevents the entry of devices used to conduct medical examinations after most of them were destroyed.

He called for putting pressure on Israel to stop its war on Gaza, so that the health sector can provide services to the Palestinian people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)