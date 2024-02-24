Dozen of Civilians Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of civilians sustained various injuries this morning in an Israeli airstrike that targeted al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in Al-Maghazi camp, causing multiple causalities among civilians, the majority of whom were children and women.

Israeli warplanes further carried out a series of airstrikes targeting several areas west of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The number of civilians killed since the start of Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has surged to 29,514. In addition, at least 69,616 people were wounded.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, lack of fuel and devastated infrastructure, which render it difficult to document figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)