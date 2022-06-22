Director General of WHO Appreciates Indonesia’s Handling of COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appreciates Indonesia’s achievements in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to him, Indonesia is one of the countries with the best achievements in the field of vaccination compared to other countries in the world.

“The WHO Director General spoke on the issue of vaccination and he stated that Indonesia is one of the best achievements – if it is compared with the average achievement – achieved by countries in the world,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo to receive a visit from the WHO Director General in Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (June 21).

In addition, continued Retno, the Director General of WHO also assessed that the main health system and compulsory health insurance in Indonesia had been running well. WHO also stated that it was still continuing to monitor the pandemic even though COVID-19 cases in the world had begun to stabilize.

“It was also conveyed by the Director General that although the situation of COVID-19 cases in the world has leveled off, he stated that the pandemic is not over and we are still monitoring it, WHO is still monitoring the emergence of new variants,” said Retno

During the meeting, the Director General of WHO also expressed his appreciation to Indonesia for its leadership in the G20.

“The WHO Director General really appreciates Indonesia’s leadership in the G20,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

In addition to meeting President Joko Widodo, the Director General of WHO visited Indonesia in order to attend a meeting of the Ministers of Health of the G20 countries which took place in Yogyakarta on Monday (June 20). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)