Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Sniper Kills Child in Southern Gaza

Israeli forces have been criticised by human rights groups for their crackdown on Palestinian protesters.

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli sniper shot and killed a Palestinian child on Monday and wounded another in central Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

The child, Zakaria Hamid Yahya Barbakh, was killed near Al-Awda Square in central Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire. Another child was wounded while trying to retrieve Zakaria’s body, it said.

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and nine others, including children, were wounded earlier by Israeli fire in Rafah, according to reports.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that Israeli tanks breached the buffer zone and opened heavy fire on civilians. The sources said the military advanced 850 meters (2,789 feet) into the area, exceeding the 700-meter limit agreed to in the ceasefire agreement.

The killings marked a significant violation of the ceasefire. There was no immediate comment from Gaza authorities, ceasefire mediators Egypt, Qatar and the US, or Israeli officials. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

