Desert in Saudi Arabia Covered by Snow

Riyadh, MINA – This weekend was a breathtaking sight, when the desert of Saudi Arabia was hit by white snow.

Residents near the city of Tabuk, northwest of Saudi Arabia, about 120 miles from the Red Sea, covered in snowy scenery, far different from the dry weather experienced almost all year round.

Accu Weather report on Wednesday that the altitude area near Tabuk covered with snow is an attractive destination for locals and tourists in the area, according to local media.

Some residents perpetuate it and upload it on their social media.

Meteorological records report storms have also caused flooding in several regions in Europe and deadly snow occurs in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“A terrible storm from southern Europe and the Mediterranean to the Middle East last week drew cold air into the region and caused snow to fall,” said Senior Meteorologist Eric Leister.

Tabuk is one of the coldest areas in Saudi Arabia, according to Leister, with temperatures dropping to 4 degrees Celsius (39 F) throughout January.

A strong winter storm turned deadly as it struck several regions of the Middle East

The snow had caused some disturbance for local residents near Tabuk.

“This same storm system then struck further east causing deadly floods and heavy snow with avalanches from Iran to Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Leister said.

In neighboring countries, the UAE is also experiencing extreme weather, it has been hit by heavy rains which flooded parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Floods also hit Israel, several planes were damaged submerged in water. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)