Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoDeath Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges to 41,615
-329 min. agoFresh Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon Kills 63 People
1 hour agoNasrallah’s Body Retrieved from Deep Crater
1 hour agoUN Report: Israeli Aggression Effect on Gaza Women's Health
3 hours agoIsraeli Attacks on Lebanon Kills 14 Paramedics
Slideshow

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges to 41,615

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian death toll from the Israel’s ongoing aggression since October 7 has surged to 41,615 reported fatalities, with an additional 96,359individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 20 Palestinians and the injury of 108 others, according to medical sources.

Meanwhile, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news