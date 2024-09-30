Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges to 41,615

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian death toll from the Israel’s ongoing aggression since October 7 has surged to 41,615 reported fatalities, with an additional 96,359individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 20 Palestinians and the injury of 108 others, according to medical sources.

Meanwhile, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)