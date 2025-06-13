SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Following Attacks on Its Territory

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

Tehran, MINA – The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces began a wave of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel Friday evening, following unprovoked Israeli attacks on Iranian territory earlier in the day.

Explosions were seen lighting up the skies over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli defenses, targeting strategic military and industrial locations. Iranian state media confirmed that Israel’s ministry of war and several air defense batteries were hit, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that dozens of Israeli military sites and airbases were being struck with precision. In a midnight statement, the IRGC said its missile and drone units had specifically targeted locations used in Israel’s attack on Iran, along with key military-industrial centers, confirming successful impacts through satellite imagery.

The escalation began after Israeli forces launched strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing top Iranian commanders, including Major General Mohammad Baqeri and IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei immediately appointed new military leadership and vowed harsh retaliation.

In a televised speech, Ayatollah Khamenei warned, “Strong action should be taken, and will be taken. We will have no leniency on them. Life will undoubtedly turn bleak for them.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

