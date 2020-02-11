Death Toll of Coronavirus Up to 1,000 People

Beijing, MINA – The Chinese government reported 108 deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, February 10, the highest daily number since the outbreak began in Wuhan late last year.

The National Health Commission said on Tuesday, the total number of deaths on the mainland reached 1,016 people. As many as 2,478 new cases of infection have been confirmed, bringing the total to 42,638 people.

From the most recent deaths, 103 are in Hubei province, including 67 in the capital, Wuhan. The virus is thought to originate from the seafood market in the city which also sells wild animals.

Two senior health officials in the province – Zhang Jin who is the party secretary of the Health Commission for Hubei and Ling Yingzi, Director of the Hubei Province Health Commission – was fired from their posts, state media reported on Tuesday, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a health facility in Beijing.

In his first public appearance since the outbreak began, Xi wore a face mask and checked his temperature while visiting medical workers and patients in the Capital City.

“We haven’t seen Xi Jinping very much since the outbreak began, but he came out in Beijing on Monday,” said Katrina Yu, an Al Jazeera reporter from Beijing.

Other deaths on Monday occurred in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Anhui, and Henan as well as the cities of Tianjin, and Beijing, the National Health Commission said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)