Death Toll of Chinese Corona Virus Increases to 80 People

Jakarta, MINA – China government said the death toll of corona virus outbreak increased to 80 people on Monday.

The latest deaths are reported in Hubei Province, with 24 people. While the total number of nationally confirmed cases rose sharply to 2,744.

The Chinese National Health Commission said the number of people infected with the deadly virus rose to 769, half of them in Hubei, where 461 of them were in serious condition. Thus quoted from CNNIndonesia.

The Hubei Health Commission revealed that the transmission was still observed to come from the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan.

At present, Wuhan and a number of other cities in Hubei province have been quarantined, including by closing transportation access.

Corona virus is spreading global concern because it is considered very similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which in 2002-2003 killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong.

The condition is exacerbated by the Chinese New Year moment which means, hundreds of millions of people travel in and out of the country.

Hundreds of military doctors were sent to Hubei, and emergency hospitals were built when patients flooded the local medical facilities.

So far, the Corona virus has become a national epidemic in China. Several cases have been reported in a number of other countries, from the United States, France, and Australia.

The Chinese government itself has expanded the isolated area. At the same time the US, France and Japan were preparing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

As a mitigation measure against the corona virus, China has also imposed a temporary ban on trade in wild animals. Because Corona Virus is thought to be spread through the flesh of wild animals such as bats and snakes that are sold in the market. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)