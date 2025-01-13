Death Toll in Los Angeles Wildfires Rises to 16

Los Angeles, MINA – Five of the deaths were caused by the Palisades fire and 11 were caused by the Eaton fire, the LA County medical examiner’s office confirmed, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least four wildfires are still burning in Los Angeles County.

The fires had burned 40,000 acres by Saturday, destroying more than 12,000 buildings, and more than 150,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

The large fire has burned 23,654 acres in and around the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the coast. Farther inland, the Eaton Fire has burned 14,117 acres in the foothills in and around the town of Altadena, northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Palisades Fire is 11% contained, while the Eaton Fire is gaining ground, climbing to 15% from 3% on Friday.

Two other smaller fires, the Hurst and Kenneth Fires are still burning in the L.A. area, while the Archer and Lidia Fires are fully contained. ​​​​​​​(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)