Death Toll from Heavy Earthquake in Haiti Rises to 2,189

Les Cayes, MINA – Haiti’s Civil Defense Agency said on Wednesday that the death toll from the M7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the country rose to 2,189 people and more than 12,200 injured.

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was 12 kilometers northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to Anadolu Agency on Thursday, the earthquake left around 30,000 families homeless.

The country, which has experienced great devastation and disaster, has asked for international help.

One of the deadliest earthquakes in the world in the last century occurred in Haiti on January 12, 2010.

According to official data, 316,000 people were killed and 300,000 injured in the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit the south of the country.

Around 1.3 million people were left homeless after the disaster. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)