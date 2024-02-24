Day 140 of Israeli Aggression in Gaza: Almost 30,000 Martyred

Gaza, MINA – As the ongoing Israeli aggresion on the Gaza Strip enters its 140th consecutive day, dozens of civilians have been killed, and others injured, over the last few hours amid the relentless Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment.

Wafa reported casualties and injuries in a series of airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces targeting homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

He said ambulances are facing significant challenges in transporting the wounded and the bodies of martyrs due to the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and sniper fire.

The neighborhoods of Sabra, Tal al-Hawa, and Al-Daraj in Gaza City also experienced heavy artillery shelling, resulting in dozens of injuries.

Meanwhile, six civilians were killed and others injured as Israeli warplanes targeted several homes in Nuseirat, Bureij, and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, artillery bombardment on the eastern and western areas of Khan Yunis led to the killing of two individuals and injuries to others.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces launched fire belts over the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, destroying several homes – whose residents are now displaced – under the pretext of establishing a buffer zone, as reported by the Israeli organization B’tselem.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli fighter jets bombed two houses, resulting in the killing of five civilians and injuries to others.

In the meantime, Doctors Without Borders announced that Nasser Medical Complex remains besieged by Israeli tanks, highlighting the difficulties in evacuating patients for medical treatment at its field hospital.

The organization expressed concern over the Israeli occupation forces’ presence around Gaza’s hospitals, hindering access. It said a large number of medical personnel remain in Israeli detention.

It was also confirmed that residents and displaced individuals in the northern areas of Gaza are facing severe famine and a catastrophic health situation amid the Israeli military siege on the region.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has resulted in more than 29,514 Palestinian fatalities, with approximately 69,616 wounded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)