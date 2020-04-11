COVID-19 Impact, Indonesian Hajj Candidates Perform Online Rituals

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion will hold online rituals for prospective pilgrims on 1441H / 2020M. This innovation was carried out because of the implementation of Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Indonesia.

“Because there should not be a crowd let alone there is a Large-Scale Social Limitation policy, the alternative is (rituals) through online,” said Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management (PHU) Nizar Ali as quoted from the official page of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion on Saturday, April 11.

In the past years, Hajj rituals were performed classically by the mentor guides at the Office of Religious Affairs (KUA) District.

Nizar advised so that the advisers could improve their abilities to conduct rituals guidance online.

“The KUA friends must be improved in their ability to conduct online ritual education,” Nizar said.

According to him, currently the Ministry of Religion is preparing audio-visual manasik guidance material. The material can later be downloaded on the page haji.kemenag.go.id or kemenag.go.id. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)