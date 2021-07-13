Commemorating Seven Years of the Massacre of the Al-Batsh Family by Israel

Commemorating Seven Years of the Massacre of the Al-Bataza, MINA – on Monday, June 12, 2021 marks the seventh anniversary of the heinous massacre of the Israeli occupation against the Al-Batsh family in the east of Gaza City. The massacres were carried out by the occupying army during the aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

The gruesome massacre began on Sunday evening, July 12, 2014, when occupation warplanes bombed an Al-Batsh family home in the Al-Sha’af neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to coincide with residents leaving the Al-Haramayn Mosque after performing tarawih prayers.

The massacre left 18 members of the al-Batsh family dead and injured about 50 others, including Brigadier General Taysir al-Batsh, the commander-in-chief of police in Gaza, Safa quoted as saying.

The house was bombed without warning, and several nearby houses were badly damaged by the brutal Israeli attack.

At that time, photographs of the massacres taken showed the terrible crimes committed by the occupying forces, when the bodies of martyrs, children and women were separated, and houses were razed to the ground. Residents and rescue teams had difficulty evacuating the body parts of the martyrs.

The victims killed were: 1. Nahed Naim Al-Batsh (41 years) 2. Bahaa Majed Al-Batsh (28 years) 3. Qusai Essam Al-Batsh (12 years) 4. Aziza Yousef Al-Batsh (59 years) 5 Muhammad Essam al-Batsh (17 years) 6. Ahmed Noman Al-Batsh (27 years) 7. Yahya Alaa Al-Batsh (18 years) 8. Jalal Majid Al-Batsh (26 years) 9. Mahmoud Majed Al-Batsh (22 years) 10. Marwa Majid Al-Batsh (25 years) 11. Majed Sobhi Al-Batsy 12. Khaled Majid Al-Batsh (20 years) 13. Ibrahim Majed Al-Batsh (18 years) 14. Manar Majed Al- Batsh (13 years) 15. Amal Hassan Al-Batsh (49 years) 16. Anas Alaa Al-Batsh (10 years) 17. Qusai Alaa Al-Batsy 18. Zakaria Alaa Al-Batsh (20 years).

The Israeli massacre of the al-Batsh family came after the Qassam Brigades bombed the city of “Tel Aviv” with ten G80 missiles, having previously announced they would bomb the city at nine o’clock on Saturday night, causing confusion and panic in the city.

After the massacre, the surviving al-Batsh families revealed that family members were shocked when they left the Al-Haramain Mosque after performing Taraweeh prayers, with missiles fired by Israeli warplanes at them, causing martyrdom and injuries.

Eyewitnesses explained that the occupation was not satisfied with that, but continued to launch more missiles at families’ homes nearby, causing the greatest number of casualties, mainly children and women.

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on July 8, 2014, and lasted 51 days, resulted in the death of 1,742 Palestinians, 81% of whom were civilians, including 530 children and 302 women, in addition to 340 resistance fighters and wounding 8,710 residents.

The bombings completely destroyed 62 mosques, 109 partial mosques, one partial church, 10 Islamic cemeteries and one Christian cemetery, and around one hundred thousand Palestinians lost 13,217 homes and became homeless. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)