Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

General Strike in West Bank in Solidarity with Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 Views

A sign painted on the wall of the Azza refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, June 5, 2015. (Photo: AFP/File)

West Bank, MINA – A general strike has paralyzed cities, towns, and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank on Monday in solidarity with Gaza and to demand an end to the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians.

The strike, which affected economic activity, transportation, and government and private institutions, was organized as part of ongoing efforts to raise global awareness about the crisis in Gaza.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondent that all government and private schools, along with banking institutions, shut down as preparations for mass protests began.

Palestinian national and Islamic forces issued a statement on Sunday, calling for a “comprehensive strike” across all sectors in the occupied Palestinian territories and in the diaspora.

Also Read: Palestinian Journalist Dies After Israeli Strike on Tent in Khan Younis

The statement urged people to join global solidarity actions to amplify voices and highlight Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

The call for the strike follows Israel’s continued military assaults on Gaza, which have intensified since March 18, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as part of efforts to implement a controversial U.S. plan aimed at displacing Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians, including a large number of women and children, have been martyred since October 2023. []

Also Read: Israeli Warplane Attacks Journalist’s Tent Near Nasser Medical Complex

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

