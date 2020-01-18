Christian Delegation Concern Over Condition in Palestine

Gaza, MINA – A group of bishops from all over Europe and North America voiced their deep concern over Israel’s occupation in Palestine.

The group which visits Palestine every year to promote dialogue and peace, illustrates the grim situation after they return from occupied territories.

“Every year we come to meet and hear people in the Holy Land. We are inspired by their resilience and enduring beliefs in a deteriorating situation, ” the 15-member group said in a statement, quoted by MEMO on Sunday.

The delegation delivered a message from their Christian colleagues in Palestine that the local bishops sounded alarms about living conditions under Israeli occupation that were increasingly unbearable.

“This is very clear in the West Bank where our brothers and sisters are denied, even basic rights, including freedom of movement,” the group explained.

“In Gaza, the political decisions of all parties have created open prisons, human rights violations and humanitarian crises. We are welcomed by families whose focus now is on daily survival, whose aspirations have been reduced to basic things like electricity and clean water, “the group added.

They urged Christian groups to witness firsthand the fate of their co-religionists who lived under Israeli occupation.

“We encourage Christians in our country to pray and support this mission. The increasing number of people making pilgrimages to the Holy Land is very encouraging and we call on those who come to ensure they meet with the local community, “he said.

By engaging the government to help build a new political solution, rooted in human dignity and international law, they ask others to follow the Pope’s footsteps in recognizing a Palestinian state.

They also asked the international community to reject political or economic support for Israeli settlements. (T/RE1)

