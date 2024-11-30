Chairman of AWG Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun, the Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi passed away on Saturday.

Nur Ikhwan breathed his last following an accident on the Cipali Toll Road, KM 92.

Accompanying Nur Ikhwan were several AWG volunteers, including Jafar Sidiq, MINA journalist Rana Setiawan, and Farid.

The body of Nur Ikhwan was immediately transported to Lampung, South Sumatera.

Meanwhile, Rana Setiawan and Farid has been evacuated to Abdul Radjak Hospital in Purwakarta.

According to information received by MINA, the car driven by Jafar Sidiq collided with a truck traveling on the toll road.

Nur Ikhwan Abadi was the Chairman of the AWG Presidium and had been actively involved in overseeing the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) events throughout November 2024.

He had also previously lived in Gaza for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)