Call for Boycott Products That Support Israeli Annexation

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur calls on Muslims to boycott Israeli Zionist products following annexation the Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Since 2017, Zionist Jews and the United States have been intensively and massively holding “Deal of the Century” propaganda, including the planned forced and illegal annexation of the Palestinian territories.

“Annexation will cause misery for the Palestinian people and threaten world peace. “Zionist Jews will increasingly oppress the Palestinian people and destroy the holy sites of Muslims around the world such as historic mosques, tombs of the Prophets and Companions of the Prophet and Al-Aqsa mosque,” said Imaam Yakhshallah in his call read at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School on Friday.

“So, we must do what we can to stop the plan. One of the things that can be done is to boycott Israeli Zionist products and their supporters, “he stressed.

The call for a boycott was also conveyed by the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, HE. DR. Zuhair Al Shun, at a press conference on Rejection of the Zionist Jewish Plan to Expand the West Bank held by the Al Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in Jakarta on June 25, 2020.

In this regard, it invites Muslims to take part in carrying out a boycott of Jewish Zionist products by taking into account the following matters:

First, this boycott movement must be supported by accurate data and information so by sticking to the tabayyun principle so that all brothers actively seek valid information regarding Jewish Zionist products and Jewish Zionist supporters to avoid mistakes.

Second, included in this boycott movement is not doing things related to buying, consuming and broadcasting the existence or use of these products through advertisements (directly or indirectly) in mass media and social media.

Third, the boycott movement requires effective efore persuasive communication and is carried out with care so as not to cause misunderstanding. Starting with one’s own family and continues to expand to the people around us.

Fourth, the boycott movement is carried out until the Jewish Zionists completely canceled the West Bank annexation plan and would be evaluated periodically every 3 (three) months.

“May Allah help and strengthen all of us with His mercy and pleasure. “As a pious charity which is rewarded with mercy, forgiveness, kindness and fortune,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)