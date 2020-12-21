British Minister of Health: New Type of Coronavirus Out of Control

London, MINA – The United Kingdom (UK) Health Minister Matt Hancock said the government had imposed a strict Christmas lock down in London and south-east England because the new strain of the coronavirus (Covid-19) was “out of control.”

Hancock warned that the strict measures affecting nearly a third of Britain’s population could remain in effect until a viral vaccine is fully rolled out.

“We acted very quickly and decisively,” said Hancock to Sky News on Sunday, Nahar Net reported.

He confirmed a “stay at home” order, a ban on family gatherings during Christmas and the closure of non-essential shops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that millions of people would have to cancel Christmas plans and stay at home as new tensions spread much faster.

About 16.4 million people entered the strictest “tier four” measures since Sunday, or 31 percent of the UK population.

They are not allowed to hold family gatherings for Christmas, while in other countries households are allowed to gather on Christmas Day only.

The London Metropolitan Police said they would take action against those who “make reckless decisions that endanger lives”.

Other UK regions have also tightened their antiviral measures in response.

Wales imposed a tight lockdown starting Sunday, while Scotland has banned travel to and from other parts of England for Christmas. Both Scotland and Northern Ireland are set for new lockdowns on December 26. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)