Break Through Military Barricades, 40,000 Congregants Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – In the midst of strict military measures, around 40,000 worshipers were able to break through the barricades to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said residents performed prayers at Al-Aqsa, amid strict military action, and the deployment of the Israeli occupation army to check the identity cards of worshipers. Philistine al-Yaum reported.

Meanwhile, hundreds of other Jerusalemites performed Friday prayers in tents in Batn al-Hawa in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

After Friday prayers, the participants took a sit-in in tents, condemning the demolition of houses by the Israeli occupation.

They condemn the escalating demolition of homes by the Israeli occupation authorities, and force people to demolish them themselves under false pretexts, calling on the world to work to stop the occupation’s decisions aimed at displacing them and destroying their homes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

