Bogor’s Ukhuwah Assembly Urges Immediate Action to Stop Genocide in Gaza

Bogor, MINA – The Bogor Raya Ukhuwah Assembly has urged international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), to take immediate action in halting the genocide being carried out by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. The call was made during a solidarity rally at Tugu Kujang, Bogor on Friday.

The assembly’s coordinator, Ustaz Abdul Qodir Nurhasan, highlighted the latest Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday that have killed over 500 civilians and injured more than 700 others, mostly women and children. Since the initial aggression on October 7, 2023, the total death toll has surpassed 49,600.

“We strongly condemn these atrocities and urge international organizations such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the UN to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes,” Abdul Qodir stated.

The assembly also called for Israel’s expulsion from the UN and demanded the prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against humanity. Additionally, they stressed the urgency of opening Rafah border crossings to allow humanitarian aid for displaced civilians.

Also Read: Baznas and BWI Empower MSMEs Through Zakat and Waqf Optimization

“We urge the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take concrete actions in stopping the aggression and aiding Gaza’s reconstruction after Israel’s brutal attacks,” he added.

Furthermore, the Bogor Raya Ukhuwah Assembly expressed support for the resolution of the 7th National Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), urging Indonesia to initiate military assistance alongside other nations in response to Israel’s ongoing genocide.

“Mere words will not stop Israel’s barbarity. There must be real action, including military support, to defend our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Abdul Qodir emphasized.

The assembly called on all Muslims to strengthen Islamic unity, increase solidarity, and continue supporting Palestine through prayers, donations, boycotts and advocacy. []

Also Read: Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)