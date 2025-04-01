SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 80 Palestinians in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 50,357

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of at least 80 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, bringing the death toll from Israel’s ongoing conflict since October 2023 to a staggering 50,357, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest fatalities were reported on Monday, as the violence continues to devastate the region.

The Ministry confirmed that 53 victims were transported to Gaza hospitals on Sunday, which marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Additionally, 305 individuals have been reported injured in the past 48 hours, raising the total number of injuries to 114,400 due to the Israeli military’s relentless assault.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the Ministry’s statement said, highlighting the dire situation faced by those caught in the violence.

The escalation began with a surprise aerial campaign launched by the Israeli military on March 18, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people and nearly 2,400 injuries, despite an earlier ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Ceasefire Violations Gaza conflict Gaza hospitals humanitarian crisis International Criminal Court Israel war crimes Israeli airstrikes Middle East violence Palestinian Casualties

