BMKG: Earthquake Magnitude 6.2 Hits Jember, East Java, No Tsunami Potential

Jember, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) report stated that an earthquake with a magnitude (M) of 6.2 that occurred this Tuesday afternoon in Jember, East Java (East Java) had no potential for a tsunami.

“The earthquake occurred today at 13.07 WIB. Yhe earthquake was at the coordinates of 10.75 degrees south latitude and 113.42 degrees east longitude. The earthquake has no potential for a tsunami,” wrote the official BMKG Twitter account, @infoBMKG on Tuesday.

Based on BMKG information, the epicenter was 284 km southwest of Jember. The point of the earthquake was in the sea at a depth of 10 km.

There is no information regarding the damage caused by this earthquake. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)